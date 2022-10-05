New York hospital virtual 'symptom checker' aims to reduce patient wait times

Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health has launched a digital symptom checker that will allow patients to assess and triage their symptoms virtually.

The tool lets patients enter in their symptoms, then uses AI algorithms, machine learning and natural language processing to direct them to a virtual assistant, according to an Oct. 5 press release.

The virtual assistant will ask the patient a series of questions and develop a recommendation that will direct them to the appropriate care.

The service aims to reduce wait times and make medical care more efficient.

"This service will guide patients to a care provider whose expertise and experience best match the patient's needs. It's a big step into the future of medicine that will provide a more efficient, effective and pleasant experience for our patients," said Ronald Pope, MD, vice president of medical services and care centers at Columbia Memorial Health.