Mercy opens 3 Walmart clinics

Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has opened three new primary care clinics inside Walmart stores.

The Mercy Clinic Primary Care locations are in Fort Smith, Rogers and Springdale, Ark., replacing former Walmart Health centers.

"Opening clinics within Walmart stores allows us to meet our patients right where they are, bringing convenient, high-quality care into the heart of the communities we serve," said Lance Faddis, MD, regional physician executive for primary care at Mercy Arkansas Communities, in a Nov. 6 statement.

After Walmart shuttered its healthcare centers earlier this year, it opened up a partnership opportunity for health systems to expand their retail health offerings. Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth also recently unveiled a new Walmart clinic in Kentucky.

The Mercy clinics will be staffed by a physician and nurse practitioner and be open during business hours Monday through Friday. The 5,000- to 6,000-square-foot locations offer appointments and walk-in availability for primary care.