AdventHealth, Walmart partner: 4 things to know

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has partnered with Walmart to open a hybrid primary care clinic inside one of its stores.

Here are four things to know:

1 AdventHealth Clinic Corbin (Ky.) started seeing patients Nov. 4 at the Walmart in Corbin.

2. The practice offers routine check-ups, chronic disease management, preventive care, virtual consultations, and lab services.

3. "We are excited to serve the Corbin community with convenient whole-person care," said Jamie Couch, interim administrator and vice president of operations at AdventHealth Manchester (Ky.), in a Nov. 1 statement. "We know that patients are more than the sum of their diagnoses, and our compassionate care focuses on healing that is centered on mind, body and spirit."

4. Since Walmart shuttered its own retail health clinics and virtual care service, it has been leasing space to health systems, including Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy.