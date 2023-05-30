Johnson & Johnson venture arm names new resident company

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, the venture capital and incubator arm of Johnson & Johnson, named biotherapeutics company Ceramedix a resident company.

As part of the program, Ceramedix will join the New York City-based incubator JLABS. Ceramedix works to create antibody-based drugs that target diseases involving the microvasculature, according to a May 30 Ceramedix news release.

"As an early-stage company, we believe our residency will serve as a significant catalyst for our research and development work," Charles Dimmler III, executive chair of Ceramedix, said in the release. "It will also provide our team with access to industry experts and key life science investors offered by the entrepreneurs and innovators ecosystem."