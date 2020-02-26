Johns Hopkins MBA program receives $25M to enhance healthcare innovation focus

The Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Carey Business School received a $25 million gift from its namesake foundation to enhance the school's two innovation-focused MBA tracks, one of which focuses on healthcare technology.

The W. P. Carey Foundation's gift — which will be matched by the university and other donors to reach a total of $50 million — will support the business school's recent redesign of its full-time MBA curriculum, which build on Johns Hopkins' expertise in medicine, public health and technology.

The two new pathways of the curriculum are "Health, Technology and Innovation" and "Analytics, Leadership and Innovation." Both programs include experiential and co-curricular courses, as well as access to career development services and resources.

A portion of the gift will establish several endowed faculty positions. In attracting leading researchers and academics, the James Carey Distinguished Professorships will allow the business school to "increase the impact of our cutting-edge and interdisciplinary research, including research related to the business of health," Alexander Triantis, PhD, dean of the school, said in a statement.

More articles on innovation:

AHA launches $100K innovation challenge to improve behavioral health

Emory Healthcare taps Verizon to test 5G-powered healthcare devices

Kaiser Permanente Ventures invests in nurse staffing platform

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.