AHA launches $100K innovation challenge to improve behavioral health

The American Hospital Association has begun accepting proposals for its 2020 innovation challenge, which calls for ideas and strategies to increase access, reduce costs and improve outcomes in the realm of behavioral health.

All AHA members and their partners are eligible to submit proposals until the May 15 deadline. The top three ideas will receive awards of $100,000, $25,000 and $15,000, respectively, to support further development.

"Hospitals and health systems are a hotbed for innovative ideas for transforming healthcare," Jay Bhatt, DO, senior vice president and CMO of the AHA, said in a statement. "This year's challenge is an opportunity to combine human compassion with innovative thinking to improve behavioral healthcare and save lives."

