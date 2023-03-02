Investment firm raises $500M to target healthcare innovation

Investment firm B Capital closed its inaugural $500 million B Capital Healthcare Fund I; the fund will target all sectors of healthcare, from biotech to digital health.

With the closure of this fund, B Capital now has $6.3 billion in assets under management. Currently, the team's healthcare portfolio includes over 20 healthcare companies, according to a March 1 B Capital news release.

"We are witnessing unprecedented innovation across the healthcare landscape," Robert Mittendorff, MD, general partner and head of healthcare at B Capital, said in the release. "Technological advancements in biology, artificial intelligence and automation are transforming the industry, with business models seeing the convergence of traditional players in novel ways. This moment presents a unique opportunity for B Capital to leverage our dedicated healthcare capital and active investment strategy to find and support companies advancing the healthcare sector."