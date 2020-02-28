How Kaiser Permanente & 2 more hospitals are spending innovation investment dollars
Here are three hospitals and health systems that have distributed innovation funds in the last month, beginning with the most recent:
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente's venture arm joined a $45 million Series B funding round for IntelyCare, a developer of data- and artificial intelligence-driven nurse staffing software for post-acute care providers.
- The innovation funding arms of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare and Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health both invested in CareSignal, a remote patient monitoring platform already in use by both health systems.
