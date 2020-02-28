Providence launches global innovation center in India

Providence opened its global innovation center in Hyderabad, India, on Feb. 27, marking the first time the Renton, Wash.-based health system has hired and stationed staff internationally, according to a news release sent to Becker's.

The center's work will be focused on using big data, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, cloud computing, analytics and other emerging technologies to drive the digital transformation of healthcare.

The center will be led by Murali Krishna, who will serve as senior vice president and country manager of Providence India. Mr. Krishna previously held leadership roles at Microsoft and GE.

"We are delighted to open our global innovation center in India. India has world-class talent to help accelerate our journey towards a digitally enabled health ecosystem," B.J. Moore, executive vice president and CIO of Providence, said in the release. "We are confident that this investment will help us in achieving our vision of health for a better world and be at the forefront of innovation in the healthcare industry."

