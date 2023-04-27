How 6 hospitals, health systems are using AI to improve patient care

From using artificial intelligence to predict missed appointments to exploring how it can make care more personalized for patients, here is how six hospitals and health systems are using the technology to improve patient care and operational efficiency:

Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health is using AI to predict missed appointments, identify sepsis risk and detect stroke.



Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is developing an AI-powered platform that can help physicians make bedside diagnosis.



Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health is partnering with digital health company Ada Health to implement a new symptom assessment tool on its websites and apps.



Pittsburgh-based UPMC is exploring how it can use AI tools to make care more personalized for patients. For example, the health system has been using AI technology from Abridge that can transcribe patient interactions with physicians.



Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health is working to develop AI-powered cloud technologies for healthcare organizations. The health system will use technology from analytics company SAS to test in a clinical setting.



Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare is streamlining utilization management workflows using an AI-based platform from XSOLIS.