House AI report: 6 takeaways for health system leaders

A bipartisan U.S. House task force released a report Dec. 17 outlining artificial intelligence policy recommendations, including for healthcare.

Here are six key takeaways for hospital and health system leaders:

1. AI can improve healthcare efficiency and patient outcomes. "AI can quickly analyze large data sets and, in so doing, has the potential to improve diagnostic accuracy, streamline operations, and automate routine tasks, all of which can improve efficiency and efficacy in treatment and reduce the burden for healthcare practitioners, freeing up more time for patient care."

2. Lack of interoperability is holding back healthcare AI. "AI tools that cannot connect with all relevant systems could stifle their adoption and use of these tools. EHR vendors may also avoid facilitating data sharing."

3. Healthcare AI comes with privacy and cybersecurity concerns. "AI tools require large amounts of data — often patient data — that may be used by or shared between various groups, increasing the risk to patient data privacy. There are concerns among providers, healthcare systems, and patients about who has access to data, how it is being used, and if it is safely secured."

4. Healthcare workforces will need to be better trained on AI. "Medical professionals may lack the training to understand whether an error occurred in the AI decision-making process. This not only undermines trust in the output of the AI system but also thwarts the ability of medical professionals and regulators to determine if an AI tool is safe and effective."

5. Liability rules for healthcare AI need to be addressed. "There is limited legal and ethical guidance regarding accountability when AI produces incorrect diagnoses or harmful recommendations. Determining liability becomes increasingly complex as multiple parties become involved in developing and deploying an AI system."

6. Reimbursement policies for healthcare AI are unclear. "Payment for using AI in healthcare services remains an unanswered question, both in its implementation within health systems and in how reimbursement occurs for its use."