Hospitals, health systems testing out ChatGPT

Generative AI such as ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-based chatbot developed by OpenAI, is being touted as a tool that can revolutionize healthcare, and although it is pretty new, hospitals and health systems are working on piloting this technology to see if it can be applied to the clinical setting.
Here are hospitals and health systems piloting, testing or deploying generative AI and ChatGPT:
- More than 20 health systems and other organizations have joined a consortium to research and develop strategies for generative artificial intelligence in healthcare. Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger, Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health were some of the few.
- New Orleans-based Ochsner Health is preparing to roll out a limited ChatGPT technology that can help its clinicians answer emails.
- Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has created a generative AI-based internal chatbot using Microsoft's Azure OpenAI Service. The AI-based bot will respond to "questions specific to UNC Health and provide real-time recommendations or directions to help save time and provide more efficient, patient-focused care in administrative use cases," according to the health system.
- Researchers at Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham tested ChatGPT to see if it could pick the correct imaging test for patients with breast pain or in need of breast cancer screening. The researchers called ChatGPT's abilities "impressive."