Health systems opening AI hubs

As hospitals and health systems seek to integrate AI into healthcare operations, many are establishing dedicated AI centers to test and develop new AI tools.
Here are four hospitals and health systems that have announced the development of AI centers, as reported by Becker's in 2024:
- New York City-based Mount Sinai opened the Hamilton and Amabel James Center for Artificial Intelligence and Human Health. The center will focus on developing AI tools to improve diagnosis, treatment, and overall patient care.
- BJC Health System and Washington University School of Medicine, both based in St. Louis, have established a joint Center for Health AI.
- In March, Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced the creation of the AI Discovery and Vigilance to Accelerate Innovation and Clinical Excellence center. This center will focus on artificial intelligence.
- In February, Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare announced the creation of the Center for AI Innovation in Healthcare. This center will focus on the research and development, education and training, collaboration and partnerships, and ethical and regulatory guidelines of artificial intelligence.