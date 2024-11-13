BJC Health, WashU Medicine launch AI center: 7 things to know

BJC Health System and Washington University School of Medicine, both based in St. Louis, have established a joint Center for Health AI.

Here are seven things to know:

1. It is the first major initiative from the new affiliation between the organizations, according to a Nov. 13 news release from Washington University.

2. The center will focus on making patient care more personalized and effective, as well as more efficient and manageable for physicians and nurses.

3. Philip Payne, PhD, associate dean for health information and data science at WashU Medicine, will serve as the inaugural chief health AI officer.

4. Dr. Payne and Deborah O'Dell, chief data and analytics officer at BJC Health, will lead the center.

5. Other members of the center's operating team are:

Paul Scheel, MD, CEO of Washington University Physicians

Chris Miller, MD, chief clinical officer of BJC Health

Jessie Minto, chief information officer of WashU

Jerry Fox, chief information and digital officer of BJC Health

6. A primary focus of the center will be using AI to streamline tasks and workflows, such as patient appointment scheduling and predicting equipment demand.

7. Medical residents and students will also have opportunities to develop skills and experience in AI-driven care delivery through the center.



