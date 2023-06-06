ChatGPT fails urologist exam

ChatGPT scored less than 30 percent on the American Urological Association's Self Study Program for Urology, a 150-question practice exam widely used by urologists in training.

Clinicians at the Omaha-based University of Nebraska Medical Center conducting the study found the chatbot's answers to open-ended questions "frequently redundant and cyclical in nature."

ChatGPT scored just 26.7 percent on open-ended questions, according to a June 6 Wolters Kluwer news release.

Previously the AI tool faired well on the United States Medical Licensing Exam and at providing empathetic answers to patient questions.

"ChatGPT not only has a low rate of correct answers regarding clinical questions in urologic practice, but also makes certain types of errors that pose a risk of spreading medical misinformation," said Christopher Deibert, MD, one of the study authors from the University of Nebraska Medical Center.