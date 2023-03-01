Carle invests in Health Catalyst, COO joins board

Health Catalyst appointed Matthew Kolb, executive vice president and COO of Carle Health, to its board after the system made a strategic investment in the data analytics and technology services company.

Mr. Kolb is a strategic leader of Urbana, Ill.-based Carle and has a background in making data-informed decisions for healthcare improvement. He spent time in administrative and medical leadership positions with Allina Health System in Minneapolis before joining Carle in 2014, according to a Feb. 28 news release from Health Catalyst.

"Matt's experience and perspective as an executive of a leading, innovative healthcare system will help deepen our insight into the unique challenges facing our clients and how we can continue to position ourselves to alleviate those challenges," Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst, said in the release.

Carle became a meaningful shareholder of Health Catalyst by purchasing common stock on the open market ahead of Mr. Kolb's appointment. Carle began its partnership with Health Catalyst in 2020 and signed a five-year contract in December for Carle to use Health Catalyst's tech-enabled managed services and subscription for analytics capabilities systemwide.

"Carle Health is excited to deepen and add two more facets to our long-term relationship with Health Catalyst, including our ownership stake," Dennis Hesch, executive vice president and CFO of Carle, said in the release. "As we look to serve more patients in innovative ways, our partnership with mission-aligned, strategic organizations like Health Catalyst give us the tools to offer the transformative care our communities deserve. Our investment in this partnership will bring a significant impact in the months and years to come."