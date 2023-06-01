4 healthcare AI companies raising capital

Artificial intelligence is all the rage right now, and healthcare companies using AI are raising some massive hauls.
Here are four healthcare AI companies raising funds that Becker's covered in May:
- Hyro, a conversational AI company used by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, raised $20 million.
- Laguna Health, an AI-powered care management company, raised $15 million.
- Optain, an ocular health company using AI, launched with a $12 million seed investment from Northwell Holdings and Aegis Ventures.
- Clinical AI company Lucem Health raised $7.7 million.