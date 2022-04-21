4 health tech investment funds launched by hospitals

Listen
Health systems are establishing investment arms, funds and programs that support digital health innovations and healthcare technology.
Here are four recently launched investment funds as reported by Becker's.
- Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health partnered with a grant program to support healthcare innovation efforts. Clinicians, researchers and other health system employees are eligible to apply.
- Northwell Health partnered with startup studio Aegis Ventures to launch a platform to develop and commercialize healthcare AI startups that improve care quality and access.
- Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has partnered with East Tennessee State University Research Corp. to create an innovation and entrepreneurship alliance that aims to translate research into business opportunities and investment to accelerate early stage healthcare developments. The alliance also has a regional investment fund to support rural healthcare.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai launched i3 Prism, a technology fund focused on investing in female, Black, Indigenous and people of color inventors. The fund was launched by Mount Sinai Innovation Partners, the commercialization arm of the Mount Sinai Health System.