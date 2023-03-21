4 health systems launching, expanding home-based care programs

Here are four health systems that launched, expanded or announced plans to launch a "hospital-at-home" program:

St. Louis-based Mercy is partnering with tech-focused at-home care company Maribel Health to develop new at-home care programs, including a hospital-at-home program.



Best Buy entered into a partnership with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, a part of Advocate Health, to enhance its hospital-at-home program. Under the partnership, Best Buy's Geek Squad will be in charge of setting up remote patient monitoring technology in patients' homes for Atrium's hospital-at-home program.



Saint Luke's Health System is expanding its home-based care program to serve patients of Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital, both based in Kansas City, Mo.



Augusta (Ga.) University Health signed a four-year agreement with Biofourmis to expand its home-based virtual care program.