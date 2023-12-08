3 healthcare investment firms closing on funds

Despite the recent decline in digital health funding, healthcare investment firms have still been able to raise more than $100 million for investments since August.
Here are three healthcare investment firms closing on funds:
- In December, Intuitive Ventures, a healthcare investment firm focusing on early stage diagnostics, medtech, therapy and digital health companies closed on $150 million for its second fund.
- In October, healthcare focused investment firm OrbiMed raised over $4.3 billion in its three latest funds.
- In August, healthcare venture capital fund Questa Capital closed on its third fund, raising $397 million. The company aims to invest in 10 to 14 growth state companies over the next three to four years.