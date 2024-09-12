3 healthcare AI startups raise $100M

Thirty-five artificial intelligence startups have raised $100 million or more in 2024 — and three of those focus on healthcare, according to a list compiled by TechCrunch.

Here are the three healthcare AI companies that have landed funding rounds of $100 million-plus through Sept. 9, per the news outlet:

1. Abridge: $150 million. The ambient clinical documentation company sealed the series B funding Feb. 23. The round was co-led by investment firms Lightspeed Venture Partners and Redpoint Ventures and included the Mass General Brigham Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Fund, Kaiser Permanente Ventures and CVS Health Ventures.

2. AKASA: $120 million. The healthcare revenue cycle automation platform secured the funding June 18.

3. Zephyr AI: $111 million. The AI precision medicine startup landed the series A funding March 13 that included Eli Lilly & Co. Columbia, Md.-based MedStar Health has previously invested in the company.