3 health systems snag innovation grants

Temple Health, Jefferson Health and Penn Medicine, all based in Philadelphia, have received innovation grants from Independence Blue Cross.
The grants, dubbed 2024 Clinical Care Innovation Grants, were given to local health systems to fund initiatives to enhance the quality and delivery of healthcare services, according to a Jan. 8 news release from Temple.
The four projects selected for grants include:
- Temple Health's project that aims to improve the accessibility of fair and equitable cancer care.
- Jefferson Health's project that introduces widespread screening for opioid use disorder and offers patients the chance to participate in telemedicine-based medication for opioid use disorder.
- Penn Medicine's project that aims to enhance maternal morbidity and mortality outcomes among high-risk individuals from Black, Indigenous, and people of color communities with diabetes who test positive for food insecurity.
- Penn Medicine's project, which uses a patient-centered texting program, UroTrust, to empower patients in managing recurrent urinary tract infections at home.