19 top tech platforms for value-based care, population health

Black Book Research ranked the top vendors for population health and value-based care for a Feb. 25 report.
The researcher surveyed 2,230 healthcare professionals on 18 key performance indicators, including effectiveness of data integration, seamlessness of interoperability, and timeliness of data availability.
Here are the No. 1 platforms by category, according to the report:
1. AI-driven population health solutions: Innovaccer
2. Core EHR system population health platforms: Epic Healthy Planet
3. Population health reporting and analytics (providers): SPH Analytics (Press Ganey)
4. Population health reporting, analytics and benchmarking (payers and employers): Inovalon
5. Customer relationship management: Salesforce Health Cloud
6. Digital rounding: CipherHealth (CipherRounds)
7. EHR-centric virtual care platforms: Oracle Health (Virtual Health)
8. Healthcare experience management: Press Ganey
9. Interactive patient systems: pCare by Uniguest
10. Outsourced virtual clinician services: Equum Medical
11. Patient communications: RevSpring (Talksoft)
12. Patient education: Elsevier Patient Education (ExitCare)
13. Patient portals: Epic MyChart
14. Patient-driven care management: GetWell Loop
15. Remote patient monitoring: Biofourmis
16. Social determinants of health networks: Signify Health
17. Video conferencing platforms: Doximity Dialer
18. Virtual care platforms (non-EHR): Andor Health (ThinkAndor)
19. Virtual sitting and nursing: Care.ai