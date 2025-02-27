19 top tech platforms for value-based care, population health

Black Book Research ranked the top vendors for population health and value-based care for a Feb. 25 report.

The researcher surveyed 2,230 healthcare professionals on 18 key performance indicators, including effectiveness of data integration, seamlessness of interoperability, and timeliness of data availability.

Here are the No. 1 platforms by category, according to the report:

1. AI-driven population health solutions: Innovaccer

2. Core EHR system population health platforms: Epic Healthy Planet

3. Population health reporting and analytics (providers): SPH Analytics (Press Ganey)

4. Population health reporting, analytics and benchmarking (payers and employers): Inovalon

5. Customer relationship management: Salesforce Health Cloud

6. Digital rounding: CipherHealth (CipherRounds)

7. EHR-centric virtual care platforms: Oracle Health (Virtual Health)

8. Healthcare experience management: Press Ganey

9. Interactive patient systems: pCare by Uniguest

10. Outsourced virtual clinician services: Equum Medical

11. Patient communications: RevSpring (Talksoft)

12. Patient education: Elsevier Patient Education (ExitCare)

13. Patient portals: Epic MyChart

14. Patient-driven care management: GetWell Loop

15. Remote patient monitoring: Biofourmis

16. Social determinants of health networks: Signify Health

17. Video conferencing platforms: Doximity Dialer

18. Virtual care platforms (non-EHR): Andor Health (ThinkAndor)

19. Virtual sitting and nursing: Care.ai