15 states named 'innovation champions' for 2020

Nearly one-third of U.S. states achieved "innovation champion" status in the Consumer Technology Association's 2020 U.S. Innovation Scorecard, with the majority located far from the coastal areas typically classified as the nation's technology hubs.

Each state's innovation efforts were evaluated based on 12 criteria, including internet speed and cost, workforce development, entrepreneurial activity and support for disruptive technologies such as self-driving cars and drones. States were then ranked and classified as, in ascending order, modest innovators, innovation adopters, innovation leaders and innovation champions.

The 15 U.S. innovation champions are:

1. Colorado

2. Michigan

3. New Hampshire

4. Utah

5. Virginia

6. Massachusetts

7. Iowa

8. Arizona

9. Nebraska

10. Washington

11. Indiana

12. Kansas

13. Maryland

14. Missouri

15. Minnesota

View the full report here.

