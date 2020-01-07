USC building 5G-, AI-powered 'smart' facility for cancer treatment, research

A new facility backed by the University of Southern California's Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine will use technologies developed in collaboration with AT&T to improve the experience and outcomes of cancer patients.

The "smart" building will incorporate 5G wireless technology, artificial intelligence, multi-access edge computing and more to advance its data-driven efforts in cancer treatment, research and wellness education. The technologies will be deployed in initiatives focused on improving patient engagement and providing them with more immersive, personalized experiences.

Among the tech-based initiatives planned for the facility, which is scheduled to open this winter, are a wayfinding app featuring 3D maps to help patients and staff navigate the building, parking lots and lab locations, and connected sensors to track patient-staff interactions.

