12 healthcare inventions among Time's '100 Best Inventions of 2021'

Time released its "100 Best Inventions of 2021" list, and it featured several healthcare technologies.
The publication solicited nominations worldwide and evaluated inventions on factors such as originality, effectiveness, creativity and impact. Here are the healthcare technologies featured on the list, released Nov. 10:
- COVID-19 vaccines
- At-home COVID-19 testing kits
- Mosquirix, GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine that can prevent malaria.
- DCTclock, an Alzheimer's screening test made by artificial intelligence-powered neuroscience company Linus Health that can help identify the beginnings of the disease's pathology in a person.
- NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a device made by Abbott that allows physicians to talk to patients over via video app and remotely adjust some of Abbott’s implanted neuro-modulation devices.
- Caption AI, a point-of-care device that guides technicians through the heart ultrasound process.
- Explorer Mini, a motorized device for children ages 1-3 who have mobility impairments. It's made by Permobil, a Swedish company best known for producing wheelchairs.
- Revolve Air, a wheelchair that can be folded to take up 60 percent less space than a standard model.
- Emme Smart Birth Control System, a Bluetooth-connected case compatible with more than 100 brands of birth control pills that helps users miss fewer doses.
- Robin the Robot, an AI-powered robot designed to ease pediatric patients' loneliness and anxiety.
- EcoQube, a device that allows users to monitor the radon levels in their home on a companion app to prevent lung cancer.
- Mila, a high-efficiency particulate air purifier.