Nurses at Illinois hospital say payroll woes persist months after data breach

Months after a Kronos data breach affected the payroll system at Amita Health's flagship medical center, the union representing about 600 nurses at the facility say workers are still experiencing issues with their pay.

Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet (Ill.) is among the hospitals and health systems where payroll was affected by the Dec. 11 ransomware attack on Kronos Private Cloud.

Three months later, vacation time is not properly calculated, nurses are not paid for their holidays and there are illegal deductions from nurses' paychecks, the Illinois Nurses Association said in a statement shared with Becker's.

"They can't even expect to be paid properly when they get sick," the statement said. "The hospital's byzantine administrative operations compound these problems: [human resources] is unresponsive, payroll is not knowledgeable and administration is unaccountable."

The union urged the hospital to fix the payroll issues for the benefit of nurses who have been caring for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

In a statement shared with Becker's, Saint Joseph said, "The unexpected Kronos outage caused issues for many organizations nationally. At Amita Health Saint Joseph Medical Center, we've been working diligently with individual associates reporting issues or questions and appreciate their patience and understanding as we resolve this challenging issue."

The data breach affected software platforms for scheduling, timekeeping, payroll and human resources at hospitals and health systems across the U.S.

Employees at some organizations, including San Diego-based Scripps Health and Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health, have filed lawsuits against their employers over the attack.