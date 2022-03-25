Scripps Health faces lawsuit in the aftermath of the Kronos data breach

San Diego-based Scripps Health employees filed a lawsuit against the health system after the Kronos data breach affected their pay.

The employees are suing for damages caused by alleged failures to pay overtime compensation among other payroll discrepancies.

The lawsuit stems from the Kronos Private Cloud data breach that led to an outage of the health system's payroll platform in December, where nurses claimed that Scripps failed to pay them their bonus money and overtime due to breach.

Many other healthcare organizations found themselves affected by the breach.

The suit claims Scripps violated federal and California labor laws by failing to properly track its non-exempt workers' overtime hours and pay them time-and-a-half wages for all weekly hours worked in excess of 40.

The plaintiffs also accused Scripps of using estimates and arbitrary calculations to pay them.

The payroll system came back online Jan. 17.