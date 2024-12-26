Tennessee hospital to reopen under new ownership: 4 things to know

Greensboro, N.C.-based BradenHealth has acquired Perry Community Hospital in Linden, Tenn., with plans to rebuild the facility and restore its services.

Four things to know:

1. The acquisition was finalized Dec. 25, with reconstruction set to begin immediately, according to a Dec. 26 news release from BradenHealth shared with Becker's.

2. The hospital, which closed in 2020, cited several factors for the closure, including the pandemic's effect on staff, poor financial conditions and low patient volume.

3. BradenHealth plans to integrate advanced technology and foster a patient-first culture to ensure the hospital's long-term sustainability, founder and CEO Beau Braden, DO, said in the release.

4. BradenHealth has reopened several hospitals in Tennessee and recently purchased its first facility in Virginia.