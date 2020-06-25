Ochsner partners with Mississippi health system

New Orleans-based Ochsner Health has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Gulfport, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.

Under the agreement, the two health systems will share resources and expand services and clinical research trials and education. The partnership will also focus on providing more coordinated care. Both systems use Epic's EHR platform and will use it to share information.

A strategy and oversight committee, composed of leaders from both health systems, will manage the partnership. Singing River's facilities will be co-branded to reflect the partnership with Ochsner.

“We have worked with Ochsner on a number of successful clinical and operational initiatives, and this strengthened partnership is a natural next step," Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond said in a news release. "This is truly a win-win for our communities and the patients we serve. We are better and stronger together."

