Hospital M&A update: 7 deals involving HCA Healthcare, UNC Health + more

Seven transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced in the last two weeks:

1. 200-bed hospital joins Penn Highlands Healthcare

Monongahela Valley Hospital, a 200-bed facility in Wickerham Manor-Fisher, Pa., joined DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

2. North Carolina system joins UNC Health

In an effort to improve rural healthcare in western North Carolina, Blue Ridge HealthCare and UNC Health finalized their Management Services Agreement, UNC Health said Oct. 1.

3. AdventHealth acquires 230-bed Georgia hospital from HCA

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said Oct. 1 that it finalized an acquisition of a 230-bed Georgia hospital and its related businesses from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

4. 170-bed Alabama hospital joins Huntsville Hospital System

Highlands Medical Center, a 170-bed hospital in Scottsboro, Ala., joined Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System on Oct. 1.

5. UVM Health Network to become sole parent company of statewide all-payer ACO

UVM Health Network will become the sole parent company of OneCare Vermont, a statewide ACO focused on Vermont's all-payer model.

6. Appalachian Regional Healthcare to buy 72-bed Kentucky hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare plans to acquire Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, a 72-bed hospital in Paintsville, Ky.

7. HCA to buy 5 Utah hospitals from Steward

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire five Utah hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.