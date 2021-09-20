Hospital M&A update: 10 deals involving Quorum, Intermountain, HCA + more

Ten transactions involving hospitals and health systems have been announced, finalized or advanced since Sept. 1:
1. Quorum to sell North Carolina hospital
Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health plans to sell its 49-bed hospital in Williamston, N.C., to Dallas-based Affinity Health Partners, a Quorum spokesperson confirmed to Becker's on Sept. 16.
2. Intermountain, SCL Health to merge into 33-hospital system
Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health have signed a letter of intent to merge, the organizations announced Sept. 16.
3. KKR, Cornerstone to acquire $1B+ in healthcare real estate
Private equity firm KKR and real estate investor Cornerstone Companies will establish a joint venture to acquire and develop a portfolio of healthcare properties, the companies said Sept. 15.
4. HCA to shed 47 home health, hospice, therapy locations
In a deal announced Sept. 8, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell off 47 home health locations, hospices and therapy agencies across 22 states to Lafayette, La.-based LHC Group.
5. University Health board approves plan to join Piedmont
Augusta, Ga.-based University Health Care System's board approved its plan to join Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare, The Augusta Chronicle reported Sept. 9.
6. NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst to merge into 9-hospital system
Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health plan to merge under a new parent organization, the systems said Sept. 8.
7. Beaumont, Spectrum ink formal integration agreement to create 22-hospital system
A proposed merger between two Michigan health systems — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — took a step forward as the two organizations signed a formal integration agreement.
8. Baptist Health, Deaconess join forces to operate 410-bed Kentucky hospital
Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System officially joined forces Sept. 1 to operate a rural Kentucky hospital.
9. HCA buys Tennessee hospital
Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare completed its purchase of Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health, according to a Sept. 1 news release.
10. Infrastructure investor to acquire stake in 8 Massachusetts hospitals
Medical Properties Trust agreed to sell a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of eight Massachusetts hospitals to an infrastructure investment fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management.