Quorum to sell North Carolina hospital

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health plans to sell its 49-bed hospital in Williamston, N.C., to Dallas-based Affinity Health Partners, a Quorum spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review on Sept. 16.

Affinity Health Partners signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire Martin General Hospital. It will work with the county commission to secure approval of the deal.

The deal is expected to close Dec. 1.

"Quorum Health is a forward-thinking company focused on growth. As such, we often find ourselves in dialogue with other like-minded companies and industry partners. We remain committed to building our hospital system through strategic acquisitions and the refinement of our portfolio to generate capital, expand health services in existing markets and invest in new market opportunities," Quorum Health told Becker's.