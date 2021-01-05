Sponsored by VMG Health | info@vmghealth.com | 214.369.4888

Colorado hospital strikes 5-year management agreement

Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital signed a new management agreement with Community Hospital Consulting.

The agreement took effect Jan. 4 and will last five years.

Community Hospital Consulting is the consulting and management arm of Community Hospital Corp. in Plano, Texas. CHC is a nonprofit that helps hospitals remain community-operated and governed. 

