Colorado hospital breaks ties with Quorum

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has managed Montrose (Colo.) Memorial Hospital for more than three decades. That agreement will end in January, according to the Montrose Daily Press.

The Montrose Memorial Hospital board is entering into a new contract with Plano, Texas-based Community Hospital Corp., effective Jan. 1. The board chose CHC after sending out a request for proposals and reviewing responses from six companies, according to the report.

Kjersten Davis, Montrose Memorial Hospital board president, acknowledged that switching contracts during a pandemic is not ideal. However, she said the board expects a smooth transition between the management companies, according to the report.

