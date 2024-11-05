5 large cross-market mergers

As the healthcare industry continues to see changes and competitive pressures, many health systems are branching out past their local markets to increase care delivery and provide sustainable growth through cross-market mergers.

Here are five large cross-market mergers in the works or solidified that Becker's has reported on since 2022:

1. In late October, Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health and Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System signed an affiliation to combine into a 56-hospital system after Marshfield and Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health called off merger efforts to combine into a 25-hospital system in early January. The merger would bring together around 56,000 employees, 4,300 providers, research institutions, specialty pharmacies, and two health plans – Sanford Health Plan and Security Health Plan.

2. Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park, N.Y., and Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health are working to finalize a merger that would create a nonprofit, regional health system with 28 hospitals across Connecticut and New York, 14,500 providers and more than 1,000 care sites.

3. St. Louis-based BJC HealthCare and Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System finalized their merger transaction in early January, which resulted in the consolidation of $10 billion in revenue, 28 hospitals and multiple service centers in clinics.

4. Washington, D.C.-based Risant Health, a nonprofit organization part of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, acquired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health in late March. Risant Health plans to acquire four to five more community-based health systems over the next four to five years.

5. Atrium and Advocate Aurora, dually headquartered in Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill., and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health, formed Advocate Health in December 2022. The merger developed what is now a 69-hospital system with 155,000 employees and more than 1,000 care sites, according to its website.















