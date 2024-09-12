Northwell, Nuvance merger clears New York regulatory hurdle

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's merger with Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health received approval from New York State, acting through the Public Health and Health Planning Council.

The New York Public Health and Health Planning Council, which oversees changes in healthcare delivery, completed the approval on Sept. 12, according to a statement a Northwell spokesperson shared with Becker's.

"This approval represents a significant milestone in creating an integrated regional health system that will elevate patient care by enhancing high-quality services for patients in New York and Connecticut," Michael Dowling, president and CEO of Northwell Health, said in a statement shared with Becker's. "As healthcare continues to rapidly evolve, we are committed to preserving and strengthening care for people throughout Connecticut and the Hudson Valley and look forward to building a healthier future for our communities."

The merger now awaits Connecticut's regulatory approval. Northwell said that until that approval is secured and the transaction closes, both organizations will continue to operate independently.

If approved, the merger would create a nonprofit regional system, combining Northwell and Nuvance's 14,500 providers and more than 1,000 sites of care.