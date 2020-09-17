2 San Antonio systems to create integrated health network

UT Health San Antonio and University Health System in San Antonio have signed a memorandum of understanding to create an integrated health delivery system, according to KENS 5, a CBS affiliate.

Under the deal, the organizations will operate jointly as one healthcare system with its own board.

The organizations are working to establish a joint venture operational plan for a new 144-bed teaching hospital and any future University Health System facilities to ensure seamless and complementary operations, according to the report.

The aim of the partnership between the public hospital system and the medical school is to expand training opportunities for medical, nursing, dental and other health professional students.

