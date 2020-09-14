South Carolina hospital: Nonrenewal of CEO's contract lawful

Board members of the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., followed the law when they decided to not renew the hospital CEO's contract, according to The Times and Democrat.

The board voted Aug. 6 to not renew the contract of Regional Medical Center's President and CEO Charles Williams. Mr. Williams joined the Regional Medical Center in December 2018 and will remain CEO until Dec. 10, when his contract is set to end.

After the board's decision became public, community members and physicians requested more information into the reasoning behind it. The Orangeburg County Council, which appoints members to the hospital's board, felt they were kept in the dark about board members' plans to not renew Mr. Williams' contract, according to The Times and Democrat.

In an Aug. 17 letter to the Regional Medical Center's trustees, the county council asked board members for documentation about the Aug. 6 meeting and whether it complied with the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act.

The Rev. Caesar Richburg, DMin, chairman of the board, said the Aug. 6 meeting complied with state laws and historical practice, according to The Times and Democrat.

"Ultimately, the board decided that the challenges ahead for RMC required a careful strategic plan and new leadership," Dr. Richburg said, according to the newspaper. "The board has been charged with ensuring that RMC stands the test of time. The board’s dedication to this is unwavering, even when it must make difficult decisions."

