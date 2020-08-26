Nonrenewal of CEO's contract at South Carolina hospital draws questions from community

Community members and physicians want to know why the board of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, S.C., voted not to renew the contract of hospital president and CEO Charles Williams, according to The Times and Democrat.

The board voted Aug. 6. Mr. Williams joined Regional Medical Center in December 2018 and will remain CEO until Dec. 10.

"It is the concern of the general public whether the RMC Board of Trustees is responsible, equitable and researched in its decision-making," Orangeburg podiatrist Kevin Ray, MD, wrote in an Aug. 19 letter to oard Chairman Caesar Richburg, DMin, on behalf of concerned community members. The letter was obtained by the newspaper.

"The county councils of Orangeburg and Calhoun are tasked with overseeing the BOT (board of trustees) and the citizens of these counties are charged with holding the BOT and county councils accountable for the health and wealth of our primary provider of healthcare, Regional Medical Center," the letter stated.

Dr. Ray is asking the board to provide information under the state's Freedom of Information Act, including financial documents, documents supporting the contract nonrenewal, documents related to board meetings and documents or records outlining a leadership succession plan.

Dr. Richburg told The Times and Democrat he shared Dr. Ray's letter with the board's attorney, who is responding. He also told the newspaper all protocol was followed during the board's Aug. 6 special meeting; that the board "had a very detailed and substantive discussion in executive session regarding the leadership needs of RMC moving forward"; and that the hospital's transition plan will include the search for an interim or new CEO.

