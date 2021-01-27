Providence updates leadership to streamline clinical care, population health: 5 notes

Providence, a 51-hospital health system based in Renton, Wash., said Jan. 27 it is updating its leadership as part of a streamlined approach to clinical care and population health.

Five notes, according to the health system:

1. Providence will integrate ambulatory care network and physician enterprise groups with other clinical functions. Amy Compton-Phillips, MD, who most recently served as executive vice president and chief clinical officer, will oversee this integration and serve as president of clinical care.

2. Providence will integrate home and community care division with population health. Rhonda Medows, MD, president of population health management and CEO of Ayin Health Solutions, will lead this integration.

3. David Kim, MD, CEO of St. Joseph Heritage Healthcare, Southern California, will serve as CEO of physician enterprise and will report to Dr. Compton-Phillips. Mike Waters, executive vice president and CEO of ambulatory care network, also will report to Dr. Compton-Phillips.

4. Robert Hellrigel, executive vice president and CEO of Providence's home and community care division, will report to Dr. Medows. The division comprises more than 8,300 workers who provide long-term and end-of-life care.

5. Regarding the integrations, Rod Hochman, MD, president and CEO of Providence, said in a news release: "By operating as a fully integrated family of organizations, we can better serve our communities. We continue to invest in innovative ways to deliver care, and we are blessed to have the visionary senior leaders in place who can make high-quality care available and affordable to everyone."

More articles on leadership and management:

CEOs reveal how pandemic changed their leadership

Tenet board member resigns after confirmation as US defense secretary

Biden to pick nurse as acting surgeon general

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.