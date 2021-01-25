Tenet board member resigns after confirmation as US defense secretary

Retired four-star Army Gen. Lloyd Austin resigned as a member of Tenet Healthcare's board of directors Jan. 22 after his confirmation by the U.S. Senate as defense secretary, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Tenet's filing stated that the resignation "did not result from any disagreement with the company or the board."

With the general's resignation, the Dallas-based company now has 11 members on its board.

Mr. Austin was confirmed as the first Black defense secretary in the nation's history Jan. 22, according to NPR.

