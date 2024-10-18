Meet the CEOs of the systems preferred 2-to-1 over competitors

Of the 164 health systems featured in the WebMD 2024 to 2025 Choice Awards, 24 were preferred 2-to-1 over competitors.

The awards, announced Oct. 16, are based on patient and provider surveys. The 24 systems that received WebMD Elite Choice Awards were preferred by survey respondents over regional competitors for a speciality. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are leaders of the systems that received the top award: