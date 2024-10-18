Meet the CEOs of the systems preferred 2-to-1 over competitors

Of the 164 health systems featured in the WebMD 2024 to 2025 Choice Awards, 24 were preferred 2-to-1 over competitors.
The awards, announced Oct. 16, are based on patient and provider surveys. The 24 systems that received WebMD Elite Choice Awards were preferred by survey respondents over regional competitors for a speciality. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are leaders of the systems that received the top award:
- Banner Health (Phoenix): Amy Perry was named CEO in April.
- City of Hope (Duarte, Calif.): Robert Stone was appointed president in 2012 and CEO in 2014.
- Cleveland Clinic: Tom Mihaljevic, MD, has been president and CEO since 2018.
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston): Benjamin Levine Ebert, MD, PhD, was named president and CEO as of Oct. 1.
- Duke Health (Durham, N.C.): Craig Albanese, MD, was promoted to CEO in 2023.
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta): Joon Sup Lee, MD, became CEO in 2023.
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle): Thomas Lynch, MD, was appointed president and director in 2020.
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City): Bryan Kelly, MD, was named president and CEO in 2023.
- Houston Methodist: Marc Boom, MD, has served as president and CEO since 2012.
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis): Dennis Murphy was appointed CEO in 2016.
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore): Theodore DeWeese, MD, was named CEO in 2023.
- Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.): Anne Klibanski, MD, has served as president and CEO since 2019.
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.): Gianrico Farrugia, MD, was appointed CEO in 2019.
- MD Anderson/University of Texas System (Houston): Peter Pisters, MD, was named president in 2017.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City): Selwyn Vickers, MD, has served as president and CEO since 2022.
- Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa): Patrick Hwu, MD, was named president and CEO in 2020.
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago): Howard Chrisman, MD, has served as CEO since 2023.
- Ochsner Health System (New Orleans): Pete November was appointed CEO in 2022.
- Oregon Health & Science University (Portland): Danny Jacobs, MD, has served as president since 2018.
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia): Kevin Mahoney was named CEO in 2019.
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital: John Couris has served as president and CEO since 2017.
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.): Elizabeth Concordia was appointed president and CEO in 2014.
- UPMC (Pittsburgh): Leslie Davis was named president and CEO in 2021.
- UW Medicine (Seattle): Timothy Dellit, MD, was appointed CEO in 2023.