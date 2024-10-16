24 health systems preferred 2-to-1 over competitors

In its 2024 to 2025 Choice Awards, WebMD recognized 164 health systems, including 24 that patients and physicians preferred 2-to-1 over competitors.
The awards, published Oct. 16, are based on patient and provider surveys. To be eligible, systems were required to have more than 500 beds or rank in the top 10 in revenue or discharge volume in a given market.
The 24 systems that received WebMD Elite Choice Awards were preferred by survey respondents 2-to-1 over regional competitors for a speciality.
Here are the systems honored with the top award, in alphabetical order:
- Banner Health (Phoenix)
- City of Hope (Durante, Calif.)
- Cleveland Clinic Health System
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)
- Duke Health (Durham, N.C.)
- Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
- Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (Seattle)
- Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)
- Houston Methodist
- Indiana University Health (Indianapolis)
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
- Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.)
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
- MD Anderson/University of Texas System (Houston)
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
- Moffitt Cancer Center (Tampa)
- Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)
- Ochsner Health System (New Orleans)
- Oregon Health & Science University (Portland)
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
- Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital
- UCHealth (Aurora, Colo.)
- UPMC (Pittsburgh)
- UW Medicine (Seattle)