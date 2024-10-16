24 health systems preferred 2-to-1 over competitors

In its 2024 to 2025 Choice Awards, WebMD recognized 164 health systems, including 24 that patients and physicians preferred 2-to-1 over competitors.

The awards, published Oct. 16, are based on patient and provider surveys. To be eligible, systems were required to have more than 500 beds or rank in the top 10 in revenue or discharge volume in a given market.

The 24 systems that received WebMD Elite Choice Awards were preferred by survey respondents 2-to-1 over regional competitors for a speciality.

Here are the systems honored with the top award, in alphabetical order: