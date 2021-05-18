It's Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month — 4 resources to celebrate AAPI leadership

To celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Becker's Hospital Review spotlighted healthcare heroes who have continued to pave the way for future AAPI generations. In addition, here are resources that highlight the lack of visibility that AAPI leaders continue to face.

The following articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last few weeks:

Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage spotlight: 5 thoughts on leadership from Asian American healthcare leaders

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Becker's Hospital Review asked Asian American leaders in the healthcare industry to share their insights on leadership. Here are five healthcare leaders who offer words of celebration for their heritage and what it means to be an Asian American healthcare leader.

9 medical pioneers to celebrate for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

From pioneering medical research and treatment of HIV/AIDS to volunteering on the streets to help disadvantaged children, here are nine exceptional researchers and healthcare professionals who advanced medicine and race relations in the U.S.

When asked to name a prominent Asian American, 42% of Americans said 'don't know'

Asian Americans are frequently stereotyped as "model citizens," yet lack visibility in leadership roles in the U.S. When asked to name a prominent Asian American, 42 percent said "don't know," while 11 percent named Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan, who starred in movies between 1988 and 2008, according to a report by Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.

Cultural norms may keep East Asians out of the C-suite, study suggests

East Asians are underrepresented in leadership positions in America — and it may be because of cultural differences in assertiveness, according to a May 3 report by Cambridge, Mass.-based MIT Sloan.

