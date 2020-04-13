Connecticut hospital CEO recovers from COVID-19, will donate plasma

Bristol (Conn.) Health confirmed that its CEO has returned to work after testing positive for COVID-19.

Bristol Health President and CEO Kurt Barwis returned to the hospital April 9 after testing positive March 31, according to The Bristol Press.

In a message sent last month to employees, medical staff and board members, Mr. Barwis said he was tested after experiencing normal cold symptoms March 27 and throughout that weekend.

He said he talked with his physician, "who reviewed my conditions and determined that I need to be tested before returning to work." He was ultimately tested by the hospital's specimen collection team, and he found out he tested positive March 31.

Mr. Barwis returned to work after meeting the Connecticut Department of Public Health criteria for healthcare workers, according to the Press. He told the newspaper he is going to donate plasma to help others. Convalescent plasma donated by those who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that could boost sick patients' immune response and has shown promise in two small clinical trials.

