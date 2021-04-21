8 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

From surges in medical school applications to how expanding healthcare can help the homeless crisis, here are eight must-reads for healthcare leaders this week.

The following articles were articles published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

Physician viewpoint: Homeless people need more than houses — they need healthcare solutions

Homelessness is beyond a housing problem; it is, in part, a healthcare crisis, and treating it as otherwise can stunt leaders from tackling the problem, an April 17 Forbes article reported.

Top medical schools report surges in applications, changes in strategy after pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the critical role that physicians play in healthcare, with medical schools reporting as high as 50 percent increases in applicants. Along with application surges, medical schools are refining how they select applicants, with some schools no longer requiring formal test scores and others conducting virtual interviews going forward.

What healthcare leaders can learn about innovation from Pfizer CEO: 6 details

In March 2020 when COVID-19 swept the globe, Pfizer Chair and CEO Albert Bourla, PhD, challenged his team to develop a vaccine faster than has ever been done before. By November, Pfizer became the first company to develop a successful vaccine candidate, Dr. Bourla wrote in a Harvard Business Review report.

Forbes' top 27 hospitals for diversity

Twenty-seven hospitals made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 Forbes report.

Researchers asked 3,000 managers, employees how the managerial role is changing: 3 takeaways

Managers used to be chosen largely based on their ability to manage and evaluate the performance of employees to meet company goals. Research suggests that is changing because of the pandemic, according to an April 15 report published by Harvard Business Review.

5 jobs in healthcare on the rise

Longer life spans, the aging baby-boomer population and the increase in patients with chronic health conditions are expected to contribute to the quick growth of five healthcare positions, according to an April 14 report by The New York Times.

6 resources for healthcare leaders on curbing employee burnout

Burnout in staff has been consistently found to be a disruptive force in healthcare. Healthcare leaders can learn from studies and what other hospitals are doing so they can alleviate burnout in themselves and their employees.

Poverty, depression and domestic violence aren't just 'social determinants of health' to Northwell CEO Michael Dowling — they're part of his remarkable past

Michael Dowling's childhood home in Knockaderry, Ireland, was a thatched-roof cottage made of mud and stone. It lacked electricity, indoor plumbing and running water. To obtain peat to heat it, he traveled an hour with his father in a borrowed donkey cart to a bog.

