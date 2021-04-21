Forbes' top 27 hospitals for diversity

Twenty-seven hospitals made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 Forbes report.

Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans to pinpoint their employer's dedication to diversity and equity. The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Below are the top 27 hospitals for diversity:

  1. Cincinnati's Children Hospital
    Overall rank: 15

  2. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
    Overall rank: 17

  3. UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
    Overall rank: 26

  4. Community Health Network (Chicago)
    Overall rank: 29

  5. UC Davis Health (Davis, Calif.)
    Overall rank: 59

  6. SSM Health (St. Louis)
    Overall rank: 63

  7. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
    Overall rank: 96

  8. Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
    Overall rank: 97

  9. University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
    Overall rank: 98

  10. Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
    Overall rank: 103

  11. Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)
    Overall rank: 104

  12. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
    Overall rank: 106

  13. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
    Overall rank: 120

  14. ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.)
    Overall rank: 121

  15. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
    Overall rank: 135

  16. Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
    Overall rank: 136

  17. Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
    Overall rank: 154

  18. Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)
    Overall rank: 155

  19. Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
    Overall rank: 157

  20. Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
    Overall rank: 158

  21. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
    Overall rank: 159

  22. University of Rochester Medical Center (N.Y.)
    Overall rank: 165

  23. Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
    Overall rank: 169

  24. Cleveland Clinic
    Overall rank: 176

  25. DuPage Medical Group (La Grange, Ill.)
    Overall rank: 183

  26. Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
    Overall rank: 186

  27. Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Penn.)
    Overall rank: 193

