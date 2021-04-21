Forbes' top 27 hospitals for diversity

Twenty-seven hospitals made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 Forbes report.

Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans to pinpoint their employer's dedication to diversity and equity. The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Below are the top 27 hospitals for diversity:

Cincinnati's Children Hospital

Overall rank: 15



Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Overall rank: 17



UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

Overall rank: 26



Community Health Network (Chicago)

Overall rank: 29



UC Davis Health (Davis, Calif.)

Overall rank: 59



SSM Health (St. Louis)

Overall rank: 63



The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Overall rank: 96



Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Overall rank: 97



University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)

Overall rank: 98



Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)

Overall rank: 103



Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)

Overall rank: 104



Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

Overall rank: 106



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

Overall rank: 120



ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.)

Overall rank: 121



Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Overall rank: 135



Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Overall rank: 136



Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)

Overall rank: 154



Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)

Overall rank: 155



Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)

Overall rank: 157



Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Overall rank: 158



Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

Overall rank: 159



University of Rochester Medical Center (N.Y.)

Overall rank: 165



Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Overall rank: 169



Cleveland Clinic

Overall rank: 176



DuPage Medical Group (La Grange, Ill.)

Overall rank: 183



Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Overall rank: 186



Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Penn.)

Overall rank: 193

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.