Forbes' top 27 hospitals for diversity
Twenty-seven hospitals made Forbes' list of the most diverse workplaces in the U.S., according to an April 20 Forbes report.
Forbes surveyed 50,000 Americans to pinpoint their employer's dedication to diversity and equity. The diversity ranking features the top 500 employers that received the most recommendations, had the most diverse boards and executive ranks and the most proactive diversity and inclusion initiatives.
Below are the top 27 hospitals for diversity:
- Cincinnati's Children Hospital
Overall rank: 15
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
Overall rank: 17
- UCLA Health (Los Angeles)
Overall rank: 26
- Community Health Network (Chicago)
Overall rank: 29
- UC Davis Health (Davis, Calif.)
Overall rank: 59
- SSM Health (St. Louis)
Overall rank: 63
- The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia
Overall rank: 96
- Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago
Overall rank: 97
- University of Utah Health Care (Salt Lake City)
Overall rank: 98
- Penn Medicine (Philadelphia)
Overall rank: 103
- Henry Ford Health System (Detroit)
Overall rank: 104
- Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
Overall rank: 106
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Overall rank: 120
- ChristianaCare (Wilmington, Del.)
Overall rank: 121
- Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)
Overall rank: 135
- Parkview Health (Fort Wayne, Ind.)
Overall rank: 136
- Johns Hopkins Medicine (Baltimore)
Overall rank: 154
- Truman Medical Centers (Kansas City, Mo.)
Overall rank: 155
- Kaiser Permanente (Oakland, Calif.)
Overall rank: 157
- Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
Overall rank: 158
- Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
Overall rank: 159
- University of Rochester Medical Center (N.Y.)
Overall rank: 165
- Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)
Overall rank: 169
- Cleveland Clinic
Overall rank: 176
- DuPage Medical Group (La Grange, Ill.)
Overall rank: 183
- Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)
Overall rank: 186
- Penn Highlands Healthcare (DuBois, Penn.)
Overall rank: 193
More articles on leadership and management:
Top medical schools report surges in applications, changes in strategy after pandemic
10 hospitals hiring COOs
How health systems are using employee feedback to bounce back from pandemic
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.