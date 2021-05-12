6 must-reads for healthcare leaders this week

From Asian American visibility in leadership roles to how hospital partnerships can better prepare healthcare leaders for a crisis, here are six must-reads for healthcare leaders this week.

The following articles were published by Becker's Hospital Review in the last week:

Rush exec on how having an equity framework prepared it for COVID-19 & saved lives

The pandemic has hit low-income communities and communities of color in an inequitable way. Yet, having an equity framework prepared Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center for the detrimental effect it would have on homeless populations, workforce shortages and the Chicago community.

When asked to name a prominent Asian American, 42% of Americans said 'don't know'

Asian Americans are frequently stereotyped as "model citizens," yet lack visibility in leadership roles in the U.S., according to a report by Social Tracking of Asian Americans in the U.S.

At companies that recognize diversity & inclusion, employees were 3 times as engaged

A study of 2,000 leaders and employees in the U.S. examined the effect on companies that recognize diversity and inclusion, according to a May 11 study by the Achievers.

How hospital partnerships can better prepare healthcare leaders for crises

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital staff in New York City wore garbage bags as personal protective equipment, patients in California emergency rooms overflowed into ER hallways and Missouri nurses worked twice the normal number of shifts to make up for sick co-workers. Here's how partnerships can better prepare hospitals for the next disaster, according to a May 11 article by The Verge.

What 3,000 healthcare leaders told Philips they're expecting after the pandemic

Three thousand healthcare leaders told Philips what they are expecting in health IT after the pandemic era, according to a May report.

In healthcare providers they trust: What Americans told Cleveland Clinic pollsters

Most Americans trust their healthcare providers as the top source of information about healthcare, a May 11 report by Parade Media/Cleveland Clinic/Ipsos found.

