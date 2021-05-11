At companies that recognize diversity & inclusion, employees were 3 times as engaged

A study of 2,000 leaders and employees in the U.S. examined the effect on companies that recognize diversity and inclusion, according to a May 11 study by the Achievers.

Seven key takeaways:

At companies where recognition incorporates diversity and inclusion, 55 percent of employees said they are highly engaged, compared to 17 percent of employees at companies where there's no integration.



Sixty-nine percent of employees whose companies recognize diversity and inclusion said that diversity and inclusion programs are effective at making them feel a sense of inclusion, compared to 10 percent of employees at companies where there's no integration.



Seventeen percent of employees and 32 percent of human resources leaders say their company's recognition programs include a diversity and inclusion component.



At companies where there's a strong culture of recognition, 82 percent of employees and 89 percent of HR leaders say their company is committed to diversity and inclusion, and 87 percent of employees feel included.



At companies where there is a weaker culture of recognition, 39 percent of employees and 38 percent of HR leaders say there's a commitment to diversity and inclusion, and only 43 percent of employees said they feel included.



At companies where diversity and inclusion are integrated with recognition, 33 percent of employees and 43 percent of HR leaders say their company "outperformed" its industry peers over the past three years.



At companies that don't integrate diversity and inclusion with recognition, just 17 percent of employees and 23 percent of HR leaders agree that their company outperformed industry peers.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.